UP Police tightens screws on Mukhtar Ansari, gangster act on 25 criminals including six accomplices

Mou: The police of Mau district of Uttar Pradesh have taken action against 25 criminals in the district, including six members of gangster-turned-MLA Mukhtar Ansari's gang, under the gangster act. Superintendent of Police Sushil Dhule said on Friday that a gangster act has been imposed against six members of Mukhtar Ansari gang in the district.

Apart from this, gangster act has also been imposed against 19 other criminals. This action is being taken under the campaign against crime and criminals in the district. According to the police, this action has been taken against the culprits by the police of Kopaganj, Sarailkhansi, Dakshin Tola, Ghosi, Mohammadabad and Madhuban police stations area of ​​the district.

He said that among the six criminals of Mukhtar Ansari gang who have been taken action, Shyam Lal Sonkar resident, Ballia Mud-police station, Serayalkhansi, Vijay Sonkar resident police station area, Kaptanganj-Azamgarh, Pramod Kumar, Vishunpura Sarasena-police station, Chiraiyakot, Sunil Sonkar resident Rajpura police station Ghosi, Anil Kumar alias Ashok Gupta and Sandeep Kumar resident of Kasimabad region – District Ghazipur.

The Superintendent of Police said that action is being taken against those who are associated with the Mukhtar Ansari gang and are active in criminal activities.

It is worth mentioning that under Section 14 of the Gangster Act, the District Magistrate can order attachment of movable and immovable property collected criminally. In this, the person concerned has to prove that the property collected by him has not been acquired criminally. For this, he needs to present authentic evidence.