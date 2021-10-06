UP Police’s SUV collided with a truck to catch the accused in MP, 4 together with 3 policemen died

The automobile of the UP Police, which went to Madhya Pradesh to nab the accused from Uttar Pradesh, collided with a truck, killing 3 UP Police policemen and their SUV motive force, whilst every other policeman was once injured.Additionally Learn – UP: Physician raped feminine physician in a lodge in Noida, absconding after FIR

Aligarh SP Shubham Patel mentioned, “3 policemen died in a highway coincidence whilst apprehending the accused from Aligarh. An injured policeman has been admitted to the health center for remedy.” Additionally Learn – Sun Power Manufacturing: Solar energy era to pass 10,000 MW in 4 years

Inspector Viresh Singh Kushwaha, in-charge of Banmore police station in Morena district mentioned that the truck hit the personal automobile wearing the policemen. 3 policemen and their motive force died at the spot within the coincidence. He instructed {that a} policeman injured within the coincidence has been admitted to the Govt Clinic in Gwalior for remedy. He mentioned the our bodies had been despatched for autopsy. The truck motive force fled from the spot after the incident, the reliable mentioned. Police is in search of him.