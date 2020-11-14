UP Politics: Akhilesh Meharban, nephew on uncle Shivpal, said – what adjustment, will make him a minister

UP Politics: Akhilesh Yadav, president of Samajwadi Party (Akhilesh Yadav), led his political rival Shivpal Singh Yadav in the upcoming assembly election in Uttar Pradesh (Shivpal singh yadav) Progressive Samajwadi Party (pragatisheel) On Saturday, giving clear indications of alliance with the samajwadi party), he said that he will make Shivpal a cabinet minister if the government is formed in coordination. Also Read – Akhilesh Yadav accuses Yogi government, forcibly taking land from farmers for airport

At the press conference here, Akhilesh Yadav said on the question of the possibility of alliance in the upcoming assembly elections, “There will be adjustment from small parties but there will be no alliance with big parties.” He also ruled out any possibility of any alliance with the BSP.

On the question whether he can ally with his uncle Shivpal Yadav's party, the SP president said, "We will adjust that party too." Jaswantnagar is his (Shivpal) seat. The Samajwadi Party has left that seat for them and in the coming time their people should meet, form a government, we will make their leader a cabinet minister too… and what adjustment is needed?

Significantly, Shivpal Yadav has also expressed his desire for an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in the past. Just before the 2017 assembly elections, there was a lot of conflict between Akhilesh and Shivpal. Shivpal later separated from the SP and formed the Progressive Samajwadi Party.

Akhilesh accused the BJP of dishonestly defeating the Grand Alliance in the recent elections to the Bihar Assembly and said that the most public support was in the rallies of the Grand Alliance. In all the surveys conducted, the alliance was told towards a historic victory, but when the machine opened, the results came, the results were stopped and the certificates of victory were given to someone else.

On the question of how the SP’s performance in the by-elections of seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh was not as expected, Akhilesh said, “When the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, Additional District Magistrate, Police Officer and the soldiers will contest, who else will win?” The BJP was not contesting the by-election, but the officials of its government were fighting.

Targeting the BJP, the former Chief Minister of the state said, “The most development of corruption and injustice has taken place in the BJP government.” If someone is insulting the public and hurting him, when the public gets a chance, he will throw out that government. ” A large number of BSP and Congress leaders and workers joined the SP on this occasion. Party President Akhilesh welcomed everyone and said that this will give more strength to the SP.