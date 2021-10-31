UP Politics: BJP slams SP leader Akhilesh Yadav for praising Jinnah

BJP slams on SP leader Akhilesh Yadav for praising Jinnah, Lucknow: The BJP has appointed the primary Governor Basic of Pakistan, Mohammad Ali Jinnah, by means of Samajwadi Celebration leader and previous Uttar Pradesh Leader Minister Akhilesh Yadav. Jinnah) was once sharply criticized for appreciating. BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh tweeted on Sunday, “Why is Akhilesh Yadav glorifying Mohammad Ali Jinnah on Sardar Patel’s start anniversary?.”Additionally Learn – Afghan lady despatched water from Kabul river to PM, CM Yogi introduced it at Ram temple website online in Ayodhya

Allow us to tell that SP leader Akhilesh Yadav had praised Mohammad Ali Jinnah in a public assembly in Hardoi on Sunday, his contribution for India's independence. The SP leader mentioned that 'Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Mohammad Ali) Jinnah studied in the similar institute and changed into barristers they usually introduced independence. If he needed to fight for freedom in anyway, then he didn't backtrack.

#WATCH | Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah studied in the similar institute. They changed into barristers and fought for India’s freedom… It was once Iron Guy Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who imposed a ban on an ideology (RSS): SP leader Akhilesh Yadav percent.twitter.com/Pz3HkSrqn8 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 31, 2021

On Sunday, sharing the video of Akhilesh Yadav, Jal Shakti Minister Dr. Mahendra Singh of the BJP govt led by means of Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted, "Even at the start anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, he remembered his preferrred 'Jinnah'. ' Bharatiya Janata Celebration's Rajya Sabha member and previous Uttar Pradesh Director Basic of Police Brijlal launched a video pronouncing, 'SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has when compared Iron Guy with Jinnah, Akhilesh Yadav will have to first learn historical past. Jinnah has massacred 1000's of Hindus and he's chargeable for the partition of the rustic.

The BJP MP mentioned, “Akhilesh Yadav ji, an afternoon ahead of Sardar Patel’s start anniversary, your father (Mulayam Singh Yadav) had opened fireplace on Ram devotees in Ayodhya on October 30, 1990, mom Saryu had became crimson. Concentrated on Yadav, he mentioned that don’t fall so low in appeasement.

