UP Polls 2022: Is Kumar Vishwas becoming a member of SP? Mulayam Singh Yadav gave an open be offering at the level, then…

UP Polls 2022: Samajwadi Birthday party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav (Mulayam Singh YadavKavi Kumar Vishwas on Tuesday (Kumar Vishwas) Of SP (SP) Invited to enroll in. At a ebook liberate serve as held at Indira Pratishthan, the place Kumar Vishwas used to be provide as the executive visitor, Mulayam expressed his sentiments to poet Uday Pratap.Additionally Learn – ADR Document: 35% MLAs in UP have felony instances registered, 313 MLAs are crorepatis; two ministers additionally indebted

Poet Uday Pratap Singh, sitting subsequent to Mulayam Singh at the level, mentioned, ‘Kumar Vishwas is referred to as a really perfect poet. Netaji (Mulayam) used to be announcing in my ears that if he isn’t in any celebration, why do not you’re taking him into the Samajwadi Birthday party. Previous, whilst addressing this system, Vishwas discussed his enjoy in politics and mentioned that he’s now not any place (in any celebration). Additionally Learn – UP Polls 2022: Shivpal Yadav broadcasts to contest elections in conjunction with SP, asks Akhilesh for such a lot of seats ..

When Uday Pratap instructed Mulayam’s want, Kumar Vishwas and SP President Akhilesh Yadav have been provide at the level. Vishwas used to be previous a distinguished face of the Aam Aadmi Birthday party and contested towards Congress chief Rahul Gandhi from Amethi within the 2014 normal election and failed. Alternatively, later he left AAP and were given clear of politics.

My pricey, the identify of the ebook which I’ve launched is data in itself, “Pariniti Ke Paar”.

simply me and @proframgopalya1 Ji’s ebook used to be “past politics” https://t.co/73ueNl1GZl — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) November 23, 2021

On the identical time, when a Twitter consumer tweeted and wrote that the instance used to be for the discharge of Ram Gopal Yadav’s ebook, however Mehfil Kumar Vishwas used to be robbed. Open be offering from open platform.. come right here. Dr. Kumar Vishwas additionally spoke back this. Retweeting the video, he wrote, ‘My pricey, the identify of the ebook I launched is ‘Rajneeti Ke Paar’, data in itself.’ Within the seventy-five celebrations of Prof. Ramgopal ji, leaders from Congress, Left, Proper to the brand new formative years events have been concerned. Handiest me and Rapagopal ji’s ebook have been ‘the pass of politics’.

