UP Polls 2022: SP leader Akhilesh Yadav’s retort on PM Modi’s statement- ‘UP + Yogi = unnecessary’

Uttar Pradesh Meeting Election 2022: High Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) Ne Ganga Freeway (Ganga Freeway) On Saturday on the inauguration of Uttar Pradesh (UP Information) The folks of the state are giving a slogan that 'UP plus Yogi, very helpful.' (UP+Yogi) High Minister Narendra Modi laid the basis stone of Ganga Freeway in Shahjahanpur, UP. Whilst addressing the general public assembly in this instance, concentrated on the former governments, Modi stated that ahead of the formation of the federal government right here below the management of Yogi ji, everybody is easily acutely aware of what was once the regulation and order scenario in western UP. Former UP Leader Minister and SP leader Akhilesh Yadav in this assertion of PM Modi (Akhilesh Yadav) counterattacked.

The daughter of Hathras, the farmer of Lakhimpur, the businessman of Gorakhpur, the insecure girls, the unemployed early life, the oppressed dalit-backward are all announcing… the prevailing govt isn’t helpful for UP, it’s unnecessary. UPwalas are announcing if there’s a ‘Up-Yogi’; So who’s the ‘Primary-Yogi’? UP says nowadays

are not looking for BJP %.twitter.com/gHyiJuOwqc — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 18, 2021

Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, 'The daughter of Hathras, the farmer of Lakhimpur, the businessman of Gorakhpur, the insecure lady, the unemployed early life, the stricken Dalit-backward are all announcing… the prevailing govt isn't helpful for UP, it's unnecessary. UPwalas are announcing if there's a 'Up-Yogi'; So who's the 'Primary-Yogi'? UP says nowadays's, BJP does now not need!

Previous, High Minister Modi stated, ‘Previous they used to mention ‘Diya Naked to Ghar Laut Aao’ as a result of when the solar was once surroundings, the ones waving kattas used to come back at the highway. This knife is long gone now. Questions used to rise up at the protection of daughters each day. It was once made tricky for the daughters to visit faculty. The merchant-businessman used to go away the home within the morning, the circle of relatives was once nervous, when there can be a rebel because of unlawful career of the home and land, the place there can be arson, no person may just say.

Modi stated that because of this example, there was once information of migration from many villages each day, however within the closing 4 and a part years, the Yogi govt has labored very arduous to toughen the placement. As of late, when bulldozers run on unlawful houses of mafia, the ache is going to people who handle them. Because of this nowadays the folk of the entire of UP are announcing that ‘UP plus Yogi may be very helpful.’

