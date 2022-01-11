UP Polls 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya quits BJP and joins SP, 3 extra MLAs surrender; Could also be ‘using a bicycle’

UP Meeting Election 2022: Meeting elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh (UP Polls 2022) Simply ahead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP) Has were given a blow. Birthday celebration veteran and UP cupboard minister Swami Prasad Maurya (Swami Prasad Maurya) Samajwadi Birthday celebration left BJP (Samajwadi Birthday celebration) were given integrated in. In step with the stories, after Swami Prasad Maurya, many extra MLAs will depart the BJP and sign up for the SP. BJP MLA from Tilhar Roshan Lal Verma could also be becoming a member of Samajwadi Birthday celebration at the side of Swami Prasad Maurya. With the exception of those, BJP MLA Brajesh Prajapati from Banda’s Tindwari seat and from Bilhaur. BJP MLA Bhagwati Sagar has additionally resigned.Additionally Learn – Meeting Election 2022: How are social media, virtual campaigns shaping the state meeting elections?

Swami Prasad Maurya, in his resignation despatched to Governor Anandiben Patel, has accused the existing govt of neglecting Dalits, backwards, farmers, unemployed adolescence and small investors. Additionally Learn – Akhilesh Yadav: Know the entirety about SP chief Akhilesh Yadav within the election season?

Samajwadi Birthday celebration leader Akhilesh Yadav after assembly Swami Prasad (Akhilesh yadav) Welcoming Maurya, he tweeted, through which he has written that, “Welcome to the preferred chief Swami Prasad Maurya, who fought for social justice and equality, and all of the different leaders, staff and supporters who accompanied him to the SP with admire and greetings. ! There might be revolution of social justice~ There might be a metamorphosis in twenty.’

Akhilesh Yadav wrote in every other tweet, this time there might be a ‘fit’ of all of the oppressed, disadvantaged, oppressed, unnoticed and SP’s all admire politics towards BJP’s divisive and insulting politics. ‘Mela hobe’ of sure politics through matching everybody in twenty-one! It’ll be a ancient defeat for BJP!

It’s recognized that ahead of the closing meeting elections, Swami Prasad Maurya, whilst being the chief of the legislature birthday party of Bahujan Samaj Birthday celebration (BSP), had all at once resigned and joined the BJP. Maurya was once put ahead through the BJP as a outstanding chief of the backward categories and on Tuesday, his transfer led to a stir within the BJP camp.