UP Polls 2022: Yogi Adityanath’s assault at the opposition- mentioned in Zee Information interview- ‘The politics of casteism and dynasty ruined UP’

Uttar Pradesh Meeting Election 2022: Meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh to be held subsequent yr (Meeting Polls 2022) The arrangements are in complete swing. ruling BJP (BJP) Whilst seeking to win the election as soon as once more, the opposition events also are seeking to depart no stone unturned within the arrangements. amongst all Zee Information Okay particular display Sudhir Chaudhary in DNA Spoke to UP Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath on many problems with the state together with the impending meeting elections. Yogi Adityanath all over this (Yogi Adityanath) He attacked the opposition fiercely. Yogi mentioned that the politics of casteism and dynasty has ruined UP. The general public is aware of that the politics of dynasty, familism and casteism has completed welfare of just a few households, however because of this, identification disaster has arisen in entrance of the voters of UP. He mentioned that during 2014 the folks of UP took a decisive determination and went with Modi ji. The folks of UP are getting the advantage of double engine executive. He mentioned that the steerage and inspiration on this executive is from Modi ji.

‘Everyone seems to be getting the advantage of welfare schemes’

Yogi mentioned that sooner than 2017, the central executive was once at the back of in public welfare schemes, after 2017 UP has been at #1 or quantity 2 within the schemes run by way of the central executive. He mentioned that lately 6 expressways are being in-built UP. We can open the principle highway of Bundelkhand Freeway for site visitors by way of the tip of December. Paintings is occurring on Ballia Hyperlink Freeway. Earlier than 2017, there was once discrimination in giving electrical energy, however now all 75 districts of UP are being given equivalent electrical energy. What was once the placement in UP sooner than 2017 and what state of affairs has emerged after 2017 is in entrance of everybody. Earlier than 2017, the then executive was once now not occupied with PM Awas Yojana, after 2017 now we have equipped one area to 43 lakh deficient other folks. In rural spaces, one group rest room has been in-built each and every village.

‘UP’s corona control was once superb’

Yogi Adityanath mentioned that the control of Corona was once the most efficient throughout the nation of UP. WHO and NITI Aayog additionally liked it. Yogi mentioned that PM Modi's steerage has at all times been to be had. He mentioned that from 1947 to 2017, there have been 12 scientific schools in UP, lately there are scientific schools in 59 districts in UP. We've bolstered the well being infra. Lately there's ICU in each and every district of UP.

‘Farmers of UP with BJP’

Yogi Adityanath additionally talked at the problems with farmers. He mentioned that agricultural regulations had been made preserving in thoughts the broader pastime of the farmers, however we weren't a hit in convincing some other folks, those regulations had been withdrawn within the pastime of the rustic. He mentioned that no executive has completed as a lot paintings for the Annadata farmers in the midst of 2014-21. Yogi mentioned that Modi ji did this paintings in 2018 to get MSP farmers. He expressed self assurance that the farmer of UP is absolutely with the BJP.

He mentioned that the way forward for sugarcane farmers is shiny, this ensure has been given by way of the central executive of BJP. He mentioned that farmers had been with BJP even previous, they’re even lately. If any farmer should have had any confusion, then with time everybody will include BJP. The topic of politics could also be other, however the farmer considers BJP as the actual benefactor.