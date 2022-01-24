UP Polls: ‘Ruckus’ because of Akhilesh Yadav’s remark on Pakistan – BJP calls for apology – know what SP leader mentioned

Akhilesh Yadav on Pakistan: Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) Spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday known as on Samajwadi Celebration (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) However accusing Pakistan of no longer making an allowance for India as the actual enemy, connected it to his remark about Jinnah. Patra claimed, ‘SP chief Akhilesh Yadav mentioned in an interview to a newspaper that he does no longer imagine Pakistan as the actual enemy of India. He mentioned that BJP calls Pakistan our enemy for vote politics. He mentioned, ‘Akhilesh ji must instantly make an apology for this. I wish to ask Akhilesh ji that the brothers and sisters of Kashmir who’re killed by means of terrorists despatched by means of Pakistan, are they no longer Indians? Patra alleged, ‘No matter you like to Jinnah, how must he deny Pakistan. Had landed with Jinnah’s title and he reached Pakistan these days.Additionally Learn – Punjab Polls: Seat sharing in BJP alliance in Punjab – BJP will contest 65 seats, 37 seats for Amarinder Singh’s birthday celebration

Patra mentioned, ‘Nowadays, at the basis day of Uttar Pradesh, Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath gave the message of building. On the similar time, Akhilesh ji didn’t name Pakistan an enemy, now you inform who introduced Pakistan and Jinnah? Akhilesh is bringing problems with Pakistan and Jinnah on the time of elections as a result of the peak of appeasement. Additionally Learn – UP Elections 2022: Yogesh Raj, accused of Bulandshahr violence, will contest the meeting elections, stuffed with Syana seat

It’s recognized that during an interview given to a newspaper, Akhilesh had mentioned, ‘Dr Ram Manohar Lohia and Netaji Mulayam Singh Yadav had a transparent opinion that our actual enemy is China. Pakistan is our political enemy. However BJP most effective goals Pakistan for vote politics. Within the Lok Sabha most effective SP had raised the query that after will our contributors be elected in 24 meeting seats of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the then House Minister had mentioned that he’ll achieve Aksai Chin and now we’re listening to that during Galwan Valley What is going on.’ Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Prior to the elections, liquor and money value 32 lakhs recovered from two puts in UP

Patra additionally alleged, “The SP president isn’t pointing out the names of his applicants for the impending Uttar Pradesh meeting elections as a result of he’s giving tickets to other folks like Nahid Hasan. Had the Mumbai blasts accused Yakub Memon no longer been hanged, Akhilesh would have made Yakub a candidate and fielded Kasab as a celeb campaigner. They did the entire procedure to get the terrorists loose.

Patra claimed, “The impending meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh are between the freeway of BJP and SP. BJP’s expressways are Ganga Freeway, Poorvanchal Freeway, Bundelkhand Freeway, Gorakhpur Hyperlink Freeway and SP’s are Gundai Freeway, Rangdari Freeway and Mafia Freeway. Other folks have to make a choice from amongst them. When SP complained to the Election Fee towards appearing ‘opinion polls’ on quite a lot of TV channels, Patra mentioned, “Those other folks (SP leaders) need the media to not display opinion polls. I do know on tenth March they’ll additionally rain on EVMs that EVMs had been inaccurate so that they misplaced.

