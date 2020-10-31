UP: Pregnant woman trainer becomes married to yoga trainer of medical college

Shahjahanpur: The yoga trainer posted at the Medical College of Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, made close connections with the female yoga instructor and continued to make physical relations with her by pretending to be married. When the female trainer became pregnant due to physical relations, the male yoga trainer refused to marry. With this, the victim lodged a police complaint against him. Also Read – UP: The victim’s family went to complain of rape, the jailor drove away from the police station; The video went viral

After the police registered an FIR in the police station, Basti police arrested a yoga instructor posted in the medical college of Shahjahanpur district for sexual exploitation.

Superintendent of Police (city) Sanjay Kumar said on Saturday that DK Saroj, the station officer of Walterganj police station in Basti district, came here and arrested Dr. Rishi Pandey, who was posted in the medical college here. The Superintendent of Police said that Dr. Rishi Pandey has been arrested for sexually abusing a female yoga instructor in the township.

The station in-charge of Walterganj, police station in Basti district said that a woman has reported in the police station on September 17 that she is a yoga instructor in the township and she was identified with Dr. Rishi Pandey, a yoga instructor posted in Shahjahanpur . The station in-charge said that according to the FIR, after this, yoga instructor Dr. Rishi came to the woman several times and raped her with the assurance of marriage. When the woman became pregnant, she refused to marry. The in-charge of the police station told that the police has sent Dr. Rishi Pandey, accused of rape, to jail.