UP: Primary coincidence all the way through idol immersion in Agra, 5 other people died because of drowning within the river

New Delhi: A big coincidence has came about all the way through idol immersion in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Many of us drowned within the river all the way through idol immersion in Agra. Out of this, 5 other people died because of drowning within the river. The incident led to a sensation.

Idol immersion used to be being finished in a village of Agra at the day of Dussehra. Many of us collected for immersion from the Parvati river. Agra SSP Muniraj advised that some other people went deeper all the way through immersion within the river, because of which they died because of drowning.

Uttar Pradesh: 5 other people of a village died because of drowning all the way through idol immersion in Agra. Agra SSP Muniraj stated, "Some other people drowned within the river all the way through idol immersion in Parvati river. Later a rescue operation used to be carried out by means of the police. 5 other people died within the coincidence." (15.10) %.twitter.com/2i2UCrtt3q – ANI_HindiNews (HAHindinews) October 16, 2021

Officers stated that the rescue operation used to be finished by means of the police. The our bodies of the 5 other people had been recovered. All those that misplaced their lives are from the similar village. The coincidence has created an outcry within the village. Even meals used to be now not ready within the properties of the village. Individuals are in surprise.