UP: Priyanka Gandhi met SP lady chief, misbehaved along with her right through block leader elections

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is attempting to improve the Congress in view of the Uttar Pradesh Meeting Election 2022, on Saturday contested from the Samajwadi Birthday celebration's feminine candidate Ritu Singh and Anita Yadav in Kheri district. (Samajwadi Birthday celebration's Ritu Singh & her supporter Anita Yadav) who was once misbehaved right through the nomination for the block leader election.

Congress Normal Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra mentioned, it was once her constitutional proper to document nomination papers and contest elections, this proper was once taken clear of her. I call for that the election be canceled and re-election must be held right here.

Congress in-charge Priyanka Gandhi reached Lakhimpur Kheri on the second one day of her three-day excursion of UP. All the way through the election of the block leader in Pasgaon right here, there was once misbehavior with ladies within the nomination. After assembly Ritu Singh and Anita Yadav, who have been sufferers of violence, harassment within the elections, they knew their ache. All the way through this, Priyanka Gandhi mentioned that she is seeing that atrocities are going down, she is seeing that ladies had been indecisive, she is seeing that elections had been rigged. Elections to such puts must be canceled and re-elections must be carried out.

Lakhimpur | Priyanka GV meets Samajwadi Birthday celebration’s Ritu Singh & her supporter Anita Yadav. Singh confronted misbehaviour right through nomination submitting of block pres polls on Jul8 Regardless of which birthday party we belong to, we’re ladies, this kind of factor must by no means occur with any lady, she says. percent.twitter.com/mA7HZKWLhv — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 17, 2021

Priyanka mentioned that we’re combating for democracy, for justice, in opposition to indecency in opposition to ladies. The BJP executive has grow to be synonymous with ladies’s crime, the ladies of the state will give a befitting respond to the anti-women executive within the coming instances. Previous, at the arrival of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Further Superintendent of Police on the Magalganj border right here was once additionally able with the pressure. In order that right through their arrival no untoward incident would possibly occur. At the approach right here, at the freeway 4 km prior to Magalganj, birthday party employees together with the Congress District President showered flora on him.

Allow us to tell that right through the block leader in UP, Anita Singh was once the proponent of SP candidate Ritu Singh. On July 8, right through the nomination for the submit of block leader, Anita Singh was once misbehaved. The video of her pulling her sari went viral. In this subject, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Normal Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had introduced a scathing assault at the Yogi executive. After this, each the accused within the case have been arrested by way of the police, whilst the entire policemen of Pasaganwa police station have been suspended. This incorporated the realm’s CO, SHO, one inspector and 3 police sub-inspectors.