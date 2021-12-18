UP: Rahul Gandhi assaults PM Modi from Amethi – Hindutvawadi bathes on my own in Ganga and Hindus with crores of other people

Rahul Gandhi, UP Meeting Elections 2022, UP, Amethi: UP meeting elections (UP Meeting Elections 2022) The leaders of the entire opposition events coming shut to one another are attacking every different with their cannons. Congress in the similar approach (Congress) Senior chief of Rahul Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi) his previous constituency amethi (Amethi) Arrived and from right here High Minister Narendra Modi (PM Narendra Modi) However attacked fiercely. Rahul Gandhi mentioned, a Hindutva takes bathtub on my own within the Ganges and a Hindu takes a tub within the Ganges with crores of other people.Additionally Learn – UP Polls 2022: SP leader Akhilesh Yadav’s retort on PM Modi’s statement- ‘UP + Yogi = Needless’

In Amethi, Rahul Gandhi mentioned, Hindutvawadi makes use of lies, Hindutvawadi bows his head in entrance of his worry, Hindutvawadi converts his worry into hatred and violence. Hindutva takes bathtub on my own within the Ganges and Hindus take bathtub within the Ganges with crores of other people.

#WATCH Hindutva takes bathtub on my own in Ganga and Hindu takes bathtub in Ganga with crores of other people: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi %.twitter.com/P5zVD7Ma4k – ANI_HindiNews (AHindinews) December 18, 2021

Allow us to tell that once shedding the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi reached Amethi on Saturday after a very long time. All through this, he mentioned that that is my area, no person can take away me from right here. All through this, he additionally did a ‘Pratigya Pad Yatra’ together with his sister Priyanka Gandhi.

#WATCH | For the primary time I noticed only one individual taking bathtub in Ganga, got rid of Yogi Ji, sidelined Rajnath Singh….Bear in mind when Narendra ji used to be younger he fought with a crocodile, I believed he didn’t know swimming…suffering together with his arms…:Congress’ Rahul Gandhi in Amethi %.twitter.com/Cmw4te4RX5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 18, 2021

Rahul Gandhi mentioned, for the primary time I noticed an individual taking a tub within the Ganges, got rid of Yogi ji, bypassed Rajnath Singh…take into account when Narendra ji used to be younger he fought with a crocodile, I believed he may now not swim. Combating is of their arms…

Rahul Gandhi mentioned, only a few days in the past you should have noticed that the High Minister used to be taking a tub within the Ganges. However the High Minister can not inform the rustic why jobs aren’t being created within the nation. Why are jobs misplaced? Why are the early life of our nation now not getting employment?

Amethi is my house. no person can take me clear of right here

Rahul Gandhi mentioned that a couple of days in the past Priyanka got here to me and she or he advised me to visit Lucknow. I advised him that I wish to cross to my area sooner than going to Lucknow. He mentioned that Amethi is my house. No person can separate me from right here. Congress staff have been additionally curious about Rahul’s arrival.

I fought the primary election from right here and also you taught me politics I thanks

Rahul Gandhi mentioned that during 2004 I got here into politics and I fought the primary election from right here and also you taught me politics, I thanks. The 2 largest questions dealing with the rustic nowadays are unemployment and inflation. Neither the Leader Minister nor the High Minister solutions those questions.

Employment…Inflation…Narendra Modi ji won’t solution you

Rahul Gandhi mentioned that nowadays I’ve come to provide an explanation for to you that our early life are the way forward for the rustic. Why can not they get employment in India? The second one query is why inflation is expanding so rapid. Narendra Modi ji won’t solution those to you, so I’m supplying you with the solution. Brothers and sisters, small trade center magnificence shopkeepers give employment to this nation.

Narendra Modi has passed over the rustic to his two or 3 capitalist pals.

Rahul Gandhi mentioned that Narendra Modi has passed over the rustic to his two-three capitalist pals. You spot Narendra Modi introduced 3 agricultural black regulations. After a 12 months, the High Minister apologizes and says that I’ve made a mistake and all 3 have withdrawn some legislation. Because of their weak spot, the Chinese language military will sit down in India in Ladakh nowadays.