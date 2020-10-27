UP Rajya Sabha: 8 BJP candidates filed nomination for Rajya Sabha, Yogi Adityanath was also present

Lucknow: Eight candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have filed their nomination papers on Tuesday for the Rajya Sabha elections for the ten seats of UP. Tuesday is also the last day of nomination. Along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr. Dinesh Sharma, BJP state president Swatantradev Singh was also present during this period. Earlier, Professor Ram Gopal Yadav from Samajwadi Party and Ramji Gautam from Bahujan Samaj Party have filed their nomination papers. Also Read – ‘Item dispute’: ECI seeks reply to notice of MP Minister Imarti Devi in ​​48 hours

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri as well as BJP National General Secretary General and Central Office Incharge Arun Singh, Neeraj Shekhar, son of former Prime Minister late Chandrashekhar, retired DGP Brijlal, former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Chairman of Social Welfare Construction Corporation BL Verma, former Minister Along with Haridwar Dubey and former MLA Seema Dwivedi, Auraiya’s militant leader Geeta Shakya has filed her nomination. The BJP has expressed its intention not to go straight into the battle of voting by taking down eight candidates. Also Read – ‘Manusmriti’ controversy: Ruckus, actress and BJP leader Khushboo in custody over VCK MP’s controversial words

Elections are proposed on ten seats in UP, in which the number of BJP MLAs is eight. After putting one candidate each in SP and BSP grounds, now a total of 10 candidates will be in the field. In such a situation, if no other candidate comes in the field then there will be an uncontested election. Also Read – We do not do politics in the name of poor, happiness of poor gives me satisfaction: PM Modi

The tenure of ten Rajya Sabha members from Uttar Pradesh is going to end on 25 November. These leaders include BJP’s Arun Singh, Neeraj Shekhar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Samajwadi Party’s Javed Ali Khan, Ram Gopal Yadav, Chandrapal Singh Yadav, Ravi Prakash Verma, BSP’s Rajaram, Veer Singh, Congress’s PL Punia.