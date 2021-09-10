UP: Rampur district management took again 173 acres of land from Jauhar College

Jauhar College, Rampur, Azam Khan, UP, Uttar Pradesh, Information: Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district management has taken again greater than 70 hectares ((172.974 acres)) of land from Jauhar College. Rampur DM took this step after the Top Courtroom’s resolution, when the verdict got here in want of the federal government’s land go back procedure. After this, the workforce of Rampur district management reached the Jauhar College campus to take ownership of greater than 70 hectares (172.974 acres).Additionally Learn – Monsoon most likely to select up once more in Uttar Pradesh, know when and the place it’s going to rain in UP

Tehsildar (Sadar) Pramod Kumar had mentioned the day before today, "The Top Courtroom had disregarded the enchantment towards the method of eviction. These days we now have come right here to take ownership. The workforce finished the method of taking ownership of about 173 acres of land.

Rampur district management took again greater than 70 hectares of land from Jauhar College the day before today "The prime court docket had rejected an enchantment towards the eviction procedure. These days, we now have come right here to take ownership," mentioned Tehsildar (Sadar) Pramod Kumar percent.twitter.com/wMEXNLTtd2 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 10, 2021

Allow us to inform you that the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Consider of Samajwadi Birthday party MP Azam Khan runs this college. SP MP is the chairman of this accept as true with. On September 6, the Top Courtroom had disregarded the petition of Azam Khan’s accept as true with and justified the motion of the district management.