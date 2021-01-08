UP: Rape of 19-year-old student, thrown down from roof after protesting, condition critical

Moradabad: Rape has occurred once again in Uttar Pradesh. A 19-year-old student was raped in Moradabad. The student was thrown down from the roof when she protested. The neighbor is accused of executing the incident. The police arrested him and sent him to jail. At the same time, the victim’s condition is said to be critical. Sartaj Singh, in-charge of Dillari police station, said that the girl suffered serious injuries due to falling from the roof and she was admitted to Deendayal Government Hospital in Moradabad for treatment. Also Read – 50-year-old woman with nirbhaya like humanity, first gang rape, then this shameful act

The incident is from a village under Dillari police station area. The victim's neighbor Arvind Singh entered her house through the terrace and allegedly raped her on the strength of a gun. Police said that when the victim screamed to wake her family, Arvind allegedly pushed her down from the roof.

The victim's family took her to the nearest hospital in Thakurdwara. Family members said that the local police had not included the allegations of rape in the FIR lodged earlier. According to him, the police registered the FIR on the day of the incident only to prevent the woman's honor, forcibly entering and injuring the house but after the intervention of Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhakar Chaudhary, the rape in the FIR A stream of was also added.

SSP Chaudhary said that after the victim became conscious, she recorded her statement before the magistrate under Section 164 of the Indian Penal Procedure Code (CRPC) in which she accused the neighbor of raping her. He said that on the basis of the statement, a section of rape was added to the FIR and the accused was arrested and sent to jail under judicial custody.

The police in-charge denied the allegations of the victim’s father, saying that the police fully discharged their duties and included all the sections in the FIR, while the rape section was added on the basis of the victim’s statement recorded under section 164 of the CrPC He said that the victim was also admitted to Deendayal Hospital in Moradabad. The victim was investigated for misdeeds and injuries in the hospital, but the chief medical officer of the hospital, Dr. Sunita, did not give the results of the investigation.