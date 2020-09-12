UP School Reopen: Will school colleges open in Unlock 4.0 ?, Education Minister Dinesh Sharma gave big information, see latest update

UP School Reopen Latest Updates: The school, which has been closed for six months, is waiting to be opened across the country. The central government had allowed to start senior classes in Unlock 4.0, but no concrete decision has been taken yet to open a school college in any state. Meanwhile, UP Education Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma has given a big information about the opening of school colleges in the state. He said that the state government will take a decision on opening the school after 15 September. Also Read – India Covid-19 Updates: Corona breaks records in the country again, highest 97,570 cases in last 24 hours, infected figures cross 46 lakh

The Education Minister said that we are keeping an eye on the situation in Corona and whether or not to call the children to school or how the arrangements are to be made or whether everything related to the opening of the school will depend on the situation in Coronavirus, so the government will now Cannot take any decision. He said that a concrete decision will be taken only after 15 September to reopen the school in the state.

The central government allowed students from 9th to 12th grade from 21 September to come to school to consult their wish, but in this it was said on behalf of the government that it would be necessary to get the permission of the parents.

Explain that due to Corona Crises, schools have been closed in Uttar Pradesh for the last six months, although the government is teaching online classes during this period, but most people believe that online education is not as effective as schooling would be effective. is. Explain that there is no disruption in studies, so keeping this in mind, the government is doing its best, Uttar Pradesh Department of Secondary Education, Doordarshan UP for 10th and 12th, and online through Swayambha channel for 9th and 11th Is running classes.

Guidelines have also been issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare before the school opened during the Corona virus crisis in the country. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that all states will have to prepare a plan and open schools in a phased manner. It was also said in the guideline that the health information of all the people coming to school will have to be taken continuously. Along with this, under the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, special attention has also been given to cleanliness of the school college.