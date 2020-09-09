UP schools reopen: schools and colleges will be opened in this state with strict rules, preparation intensifies

Unlock Uttar Pradesh: In Uttar Pradesh, the lockdown is now completely over and now after that the preparations for opening school and college have been intensified. For this, schools and colleges will be opened keeping in mind the guidelines issued by the central government and the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Let us know that the Ministry of Home Affairs has given permission to open some higher educational institutions with conditions from 21 September. Also Read – School College Reopening News: Education Minister’s big statement, said- Now we are ready to open school-college

According to SOP rules, schools, colleges, skill institutes will be required to be sanitized, schools cannot be opened without it. Any school or college or institute that was made a quarantine center will have to take special care and completely sanitize them to ensure that the institute has become infection free.

Along with this, the chairs in the class will be placed at a distance of six feet, it will be necessary for everyone coming to school or college to wear a mask. Thermal screening and hand sanitizer will also have to be made at the gate for admission to school.

After September 21, only students of 9-12 are allowed to leave voluntarily to seek advice from the teacher. But for this, there should be written permission of the non-parents, while 50 percent teachers and other staff have been allowed to go to schools. Illness workers and pregnant women personnel are not allowed to go.

In schools, teachers will be able to start online classes and during this period, if some students want, they can also sit there and study, teachers can give different time slots to students willing to study voluntarily. Notebooks, pens, pencils etc. will not be shared between students and teachers.

Prayers, sports etc. will not be held in schools. Swimming pools etc. in schools and colleges will also be closed and all educational institutions will have to display helpline numbers and numbers of local health officials. There will be prior rules regarding AC, which will be between 24-30 degrees and ventilation will be necessary in the rooms.

Regarding the Arogya Setu app, it has been said that as far as possible, it should be in the phone and also there will be strict prohibition on spitting here and there. Only schools and educational institutions located outside the Containment Zone will be allowed to open. In this way, personnel or students who are residing within the containment zone, are not allowed to come to school or college.

An isolation room will also have to be built in all the institutions where a potential patient can be kept if needed. School collages will also have to make adequate arrangements for masks, sanitizers etc.