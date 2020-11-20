UP: Scorpion-laden Scorpio collides with truck, 14 people, including six children, die on the spot

Scorpio Truck Collision: In Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, a bolero filled with bararots collided with a truck parked on the roadside. In this accident, 14 people died on the spot. The incident took place around 2 pm. People were returning from Scorpio after attending the wedding that the vehicle collided with a truck parked on the roadside near Inara of Deshraj of Manikpur police station area, 14 people were killed in the accident. Six children are also being told among those who die. Police have captured the dead bodies. Also Read – UP: BSP chief Mayawati’s father dies, CM Yogi expresses grief by calling

SP Anurag Arya reached the spot as soon as the incident was received. According to the information, there was a procession from Jigrapur Chausa of Kunda police station area in Sheikhwapur of Nawabganj late Thursday. Around 2 o’clock in the night, many baraatis were returning home from the Scorpio that an accident occurred. Also Read – ChhathPuja 2020: Chhath is to be celebrated in Uttar Pradesh so know these important things, the Yogi government has issued guidelines

CM Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the death of 14 people including six children during the accident in Pratapgarh on Thursday night. According to the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Yogi has instructed senior officials to reach the spot. CM Yogi has instructed officers to provide all possible help to the victims. Also Read – CM Yogi reached last village of the country, made army soldiers sweet