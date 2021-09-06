UP: Sedition case filed in opposition to former governor Aziz Qureshi, accused of constructing objectionable statements in opposition to Yogi govt

Lucknow: Sedition case and enmity between two teams on grounds of faith for alleged derogatory remarks in opposition to the state govt in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh in opposition to former governor Aziz Qureshi. An FIR has been registered on Sunday for seeking to advertise It’s alleged that Qureshi went to SP chief Azam Khan’s area and made derogatory statements after assembly his spouse Tazeen Fatma and when put next the Yogi Adityanath govt to a “demons, devils and blood-drinking darinde” (demons).Additionally Learn – If anyone has cash, he too can purchase railway tracks from the federal government: Akhilesh Yadav

Aziz Qureshi, 81, was once a senior Congress member who served because the Governor of Mizoram in 2014-15. He additionally held the price of Uttar Pradesh for a while. In line with the police, all facets of the topic are being investigated and motion might be taken as in step with legislation.

“He used irrelevant langauge in opposition to UP executive. Police has registered a case & will now do the additional investigation,” mentioned BJP chief Aakash Saxena (05.09) %.twitter.com/bIGxOz48pN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 5, 2021



A senior police officer of the police mentioned that Qureshi was once charged in opposition to IPC sections 153A (selling enmity between two teams on grounds of faith, caste, and many others.), 153B (speech giving impact to nationwide cohesion). Dena), 124A (sedition), and 505 1B- (false commentary with intent to devote offense in opposition to public peace).

BJP chief Akash Kumar Saxena had lodged an FIR on the Civil Strains police station in Rampur on Sunday. Saxena alleged that Qureshi went to SP chief Azam Khan’s area and made derogatory statements after assembly his spouse Tazeen Fatma and when put next the Yogi Adityanath govt to a “demons, devils and blood-drinking darinde” (demons).

The BJP criticism mentioned, “Qureshi in his commentary termed the motion in opposition to Azam as a battle between a human and a demon. This commentary can create pressure between the 2 communities and unrest within the society. Together with the criticism, Saxena has additionally given a pen pressure of Qureshi’s commentary aired in more than a few channels to the police.