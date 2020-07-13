UP: Shock to Congress, rebel Aditi Singh will remain MLA, dismissal of petition to cancel membership

Lucknow: Congress has received a big setback in Uttar Pradesh. The petition of two party MLAs Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh has been rejected by the Speaker. The Congress had demanded the end of membership of both of them. The Speaker dismissed the petition of the Congress after a long hearing. Now Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh suspended from Congress will continue to be MLAs. Also Read – Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Legislature Party to meet again tomorrow, invitation sent to Sachin Pilot

The decision to this effect was delivered by the Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit on Monday. He rejected the petition to cancel the membership of Uttar Pradesh Congress rebel MLAs Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh. He dismissed both the petitions as forceless. The Speaker has retained the membership of MLAs Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh, rejecting the petition of the Congress.

The Congress had sent a petition to the Speaker of the Assembly for cancellation of his Assembly membership under the defection law due to the revolt of the MLA Aditi Singh from Rae Bareli and Rakesh Singh, the MLA from Harchandpur of Rae Bareli. After a long hearing, the Speaker had reserved the decision. On Monday, he gave his decision. MLA Aditi Singh said that truth can be troubling, not defeated. The Speaker of the Assembly took the right decision. Their decision is welcome.