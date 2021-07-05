UP: Slogans raised in opposition to minister of Yogi executive, 5 SP staff arrested

Baliya: Police have arrested 5 SP staff for allegedly elevating objectionable slogans through Samajwadi Birthday party staff in regards to the Minister of State for Sports activities in Uttar Pradesh. Further Superintendent of Police Sanjay Yadav stated on Monday that SP staff Shailendra Yadav, Manish Yadav, Tinkle Singh, Shivpal Singh Yadav and Vikas Kumar Ojha had been arrested for allegedly elevating objectionable slogans. Additionally Learn – Maharashtra: Shiv Sena chief stated on forming alliance with BJP once more – We’re like Aamir Khan- Kiran Rao, however friendship will stay

In Ballia town Kotwali, at the criticism of Ashwini Tiwari, the nephew of State Minister of State for Sports activities (Unbiased Rate) Upendra Tiwari, in opposition to ten other people together with Ambika Chaudhary, who was once a minister in Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav executive and his son and newly elected President of District Panchayat Anand Chaudhary. A case was once registered in opposition to the named and lots of unknown other people.

Tiwari complains {that a} victory procession was once taken out at 5 o'clock within the night time of July 3 to commemorate the victory of Anand Chaudhary, the newly elected district panchayat president of SP and all the way through that point some formative years allegedly made obscene and derogatory movements in opposition to Upendra Tiwari and his circle of relatives and family. phrases used.

In the meantime, Ambika Chaudhary on Monday alleged that Minister of State Tiwari spoke abusive phrases within the presence of BJP leaders from a public platform. He stated that no chief of his celebration had expressed any impolite response in opposition to it. He alleged that the BJP has raised slogans through sending its other people at the street as a conspiracy to defame the SP and sign up a faux case in opposition to the celebration leaders.