UP: SP MP Mohammad Azam Khan sure from Corona virus, is lodged in Sitapur Prison

Azam Khan, Samajwadi Birthday celebration, SP, UP, Uttar Pradesh, sitapur prison, Information: 13 detainees, together with senior Samajwadi Birthday celebration chief Samajwadi Birthday celebration and Mohammad Azam Khan of Rampur, were discovered to be inflamed with the coronavirus in Sitapur prison in UP.

Jailor RS Yadav stated on Saturday that each the Speedy Antigen check and the RTPCR investigation discovered 13 prisoners, together with MP Khan, inflamed. He stated that those prisoners had been investigated at the criticism of fever and cough. The pattern was once despatched first for speedy antigen after which for RTPCR check, which was once reported on Friday.

Jailor Yadav stated that Azam Khan's remedy is occurring below the Kovid-19 protocol and he has been saved in isolation. His situation is solid and he's below the supervision of medical doctors. Different detainees also are below separate remedy. Azam Khan, together with his son, is lodged within the Sitapur District Jail since February 2020 in land grabbing and different prison circumstances.