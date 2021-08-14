UP: Spouse shoots husband in home dispute at evening, demise at the spot

UP, spouse shot lifeless her husband in Fatehpur distric : A lady allegedly shot and killed her husband in Hathgam the town of Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh. When there was once a dispute between the husband and the spouse within the evening, the offended spouse shot her husband, because of which he died at the spot.Additionally Learn – UP Information: After 493 years, Ramlala will take a seat at the silver swing, will stay seated until Rakshabandhan

After this homicide in a home dispute, the daughter of the deceased has written a report back to the police. After this, the police has taken the accused lady into custody and is interrogating her.

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Kumar Singh mentioned that the girl, a resident of Badi Sanjhiya village, shot lifeless her husband Omprakash Maurya (57) on Friday evening.

The Superintendent of Police mentioned that there was once a dispute between Omprakash and his spouse all the way through the evening, all the way through which Omprakash’s spouse shot him, inflicting his (Omprakash’s) demise at the spot. The frame has been despatched for postmortem.

SP Rajesh Kumar Singh mentioned that when registering a case of homicide at the Tahrir of the daughter of the deceased, the police is interrogating the girl via taking her into custody.