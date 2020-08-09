UP STF killed Rakesh Pandey, accused of Krishnanand Rai murder case, was related to Mukhtar gang

Lucknow: Badshah Rakesh Pandey, accused of the MLA Krishnanand Rai murder case of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district, was shot dead by the UP Police in an encounter. Pandey had a reward of 1 lakh rupees. The name of the accused came into the limelight when he killed BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai together with Munna Bajrangi. This encounter took place in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow. Meanwhile, UP STF killed Rakesh Pandey. Also Read – Samajwadi Party Patron Mulayam Singh Yadav’s health deteriorates, admitted to Medanta Hospital

Rakesh Pandey is a resident of Mau district. It is believed that after the murder of Munna Bajrangi, Rakesh Pandey, the right hand of Chief Ansari, has become. Mukhtar Ansari was also accused in the murder of contractor Ajay Prakash Singh and Manna Singh in Rakesh Pandey Mau. Rakesh Pandey is accused of committing criminal offenses in several districts of UP, as well as more than 10 lawsuits.

STF SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said that the Varanasi STF and Lucknow STF had received input about the crook Rakesh Pandey. During this time, STF chased Pandey's car and tried to stop on Lucknow-Kanpur highway but during this time, the accused opened fire on the team of STF. In response, the STF killed the crook.

Explain that in 2006, BJP MLA from Mohammadabad Krishnanand Rai was assassinated by Rakesh Pandey and Munna Bajrangi and their other associates. During this time, illegal weapons like AK 47 were also used. During this time, more than 400 bullets were fired.