UP: STF rescues businessman’s kidnapped child in Gonda for 4 crores, miscreant caught

Lucknow: The police and Special Task Force (STF) rescued a six-year-old kidnapped child of a big businessman from the Colonelganj area in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday and arrested all the hijackers. A 6-year-old child was kidnapped from Kolarganj area of ​​Gond for a ransom of four crore rupees. Also Read – Encounter in UP: STF kills prize criminal Tinku Kapala for one lakh rupees

During the joint operation of STF and police, two miscreants Deepu and Umesh were injured in the encounter, while the kidnapped child was recovered safely. The Alto car used in the hijacking, a 32 bore pistol, two other 315 bore pistols have also been recovered. Also Read – Kidnapping and Murder Case of Lab Technician: 4 Police Officers Suspended including Additional Superintendent of Police

The STF and the police team of UP Police rescued the child safely in a joint operation and two miscreants have also been injured in the firing during this period. Also Read – Kanpur: A month ago, Sanjiv Yadav was murdered and shed dead in the river, now friends have burnt the secret

The 6-year-old child, who was kidnapped yesterday in Gonda, has been recovered; 4 accused have been arrested: Special Task Force IG Amitabh Yash pic.twitter.com/aZhK32Ywul – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2020

Let us know that the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of four crore rupees on the phone after executing the incident. The six-year-old grandson of Rajesh Kumar Gupta, a big businessman of Gutkha Masala, a resident of Mohalla Gaadi Bazaar in the Colonelganj police station area, was abducted by the Alto car riders.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) Avnish Kumar Awasthi said that the kidnapped child has been found safe in Gonda on Friday. For this remarkable success, a reward of two lakh rupees has been announced for the joint team of police and STF.

Awasthi said that the gang members who demanded a ransom of four crore rupees were kidnapped by kidnapping a six-year-old child from Colonelganj area of ​​Gond district under the leadership of Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) and Inspector General of Police (STF).

Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Information) said that Suraj Pandey, Chitra Pandey (wife Suraj Pandey), Raj Pandey, Umesh Yadav and Deepu Kashyap of the gang who kidnapped the child were arrested by the joint team of Gonda Police and STF. .

It is said that on Friday afternoon, after hanging the identity card of the Health Department, some people came to the locality on the pretext of distributing masks and while distributing the masks, wrote the names of the people on a paper. He had also lured the locality to get sanitization and distribute sanitizer due to corona virus.

The police had said that they took the six-year-old grandson of Rajesh Gupta with him on the pretext of giving sanitizer from the car parked at a distance and later escaped with the child. After some time, a ransom of four crore rupees was called by calling in the voice of a woman.