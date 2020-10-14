UP: Students dragged the girl who had come to meet a friend in Polytechnic College to the hostel, had raped

Jhansi: The incident of rape of a 17-year-old girl on Sunday at a polytechnic college campus in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, came to light. Police arrested 8 accused in this case and sent them to jail. Also Read – Police arrested Gonda acid attack accused, accused injured in encounter

Let us know that on October 11, the victim went to meet her friend in college. The accused and his friend were dragged inside the hostel premises by the accused. One of them accused the girl of rape, while her friend was beaten. The accused made objectionable videos of both and also looted the victim’s 2,000 rupees. All this happened when the provincial civil service examination was going on in the campus and the police was also present there. Also Read – Good news for government employees, Yogi government will give festival advance on the lines of the Center

In fact, the police team’s patrol unit came to save her after hearing the girl’s scream. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and a case was registered. However, it is not yet clear how the students got admission in the hostel, which is closed due to Corona epidemic. Also Read – By-Elections: List of BJP candidates from 3 states, 6 candidates from UP, ticket to wife of Chetan Chauhan

Police said that the main accused has been identified as 22-year-old Rohit Kumar Saini, a resident of Mahoba. Other accused include Bharat Kushwaha of Mahoba, Shailendra Pathak of Gonda, Tehroli, Mayank Shivhare of Jhansi, Bipin Tiwari of Prayagraj, Monu Paria of Maranipur, Dharmendra Sen of Maranipur and Sanjay Kushwaha of Mahoba.

All the accused are second year students of Government Polytechnic College. A case has been registered against them under Section 120B, 376D, 395, 386, 323 IPC, Section 66D of IT Act and Section 3/4 of Poxo Act.

The SSP of Jhansi said, “We had filed an FIR against one nominated and 10-15 unidentified people on Sunday. During the investigation, eight people were identified and arrested within 12 hours. We have interrogated all the accused and the victim has identified eight. ” He said that all the accused were arrested by the police on Tuesday.