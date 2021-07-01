UP Sunni Central Waqf Board demanding situations the verdict of archaeological survey of Gyanvapi Mosque

Varanasi: The Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) has challenged the Varanasi courtroom’s resolution to behavior an archaeological survey of the age-old Gyanvapi mosque adjoining to the well-known Kashi Vishwanath temple. UPSCWB on Wednesday filed a revision petition within the courtroom of Varanasi District Pass judgement on Om Prakash Tripathi. The courtroom has fastened July 9 as the following date of listening to. Additionally Learn – UP Information: A brand new twist within the conversion case, now Gujarat ATS has arrested an accused

Abhay Yadav, representing the board, stated, "On July 9, we will be able to argue and attraction to the courtroom to just accept the revision petition." On 8 April, Varanasi Civil Pass judgement on (Senior Department) Ashutosh Tiwari ordered an archaeological survey of the Gyanvapi complicated, announcing it was once had to make a decision at the pleas alleging that the mosque was once destroyed. The development was once executed after the Mughal emperors partly demolished the Hindu shrine.

The verdict got here on a suite of petitions that claimed that Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb had commissioned Kashi for the development of the Gyanvapi Mosque within the seventeenth century.

Part of the Vishwanath temple was once demolished and there was a requirement that the land on which the mosque stands must be restored to Hindu events.