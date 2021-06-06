UP: Switch of DM and eight IAS officials of three districts, learn element information

IAS, DMs Switch in UP, UP, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, Prayagraj, Kaushambi, Bahraich, Pratapgarh, UP Information, Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh govt has made a significant administrative reshuffle. DMs of three districts had been modified and eight IAS officials had been transferred. The Yogi govt of UP has made those transfers of IAS officials amid the Corona epidemic. Additionally Learn – Chhattisgarh: Switch of 29 IAS officials together with 9 creditors, learn intimately

In keeping with the tips, Sanjay Kumar Khatri, a 2010 batch IAS officer, has been made the brand new District Justice of the Peace of Prayagraj. Bhanu Chandra Goswami, who used to be the DM of Prayagraj for greater than two years, has been made the CEO of UP Rural Street Engineering.

Allow us to tell that all through the robust outbreak of Kovid, the problem of burial of lifeless our bodies at the banks of the Ganges had raised so much. In keeping with assets, the way in which the picture of the federal government were given spoiled on this case. There used to be resentment about this.

Kaushambi District Justice of the Peace Amit Kumar Singh has additionally been got rid of from the put up of DM and posted as Particular Secretary, City Building. Sujit Kumar has been made the brand new District Justice of the Peace of Kaushambi. Kaushambi is the house district of Deputy Leader Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Bahraich DM Shambhu Kumar has been changed as Particular Secretary Secondary Schooling. Dinesh Chandra has been made the brand new DM of Bahraich. On the similar time, Lucknow’s Leader Building Officer Prabhas Kumar has been made Pratapgarh and Ashwani Pandey has been made CDO of Lucknow.