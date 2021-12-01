UP TET Paper Leak: Yogi govt’s giant motion in paper leak case, rigging Sanjay Upadhyay arrested

UP TET Paper Leak: Yogi govt of UP in Uttar Pradesh Instructor Eligibility Check 2021 paper leak case (UP CM Yogi Adityanath) Greatest motion ever. STF investigating on behalf of UP govt (STF) The staff of PNP secretary Sanjay Upadhyay right through the exam (Sanjay Upadhyay)has been arrested. Please tell that the Secretary, Exam Regulatory Authority (PNP) Sanjay Upadhyay used to be suspended the day prior to this on this case. He has been arrested these days after the suspension. He has been discovered prima facie accountable of now not keeping up confidentiality in essential paintings and now not keeping up the integrity of the exam. Sanjay Upadhyay has been arrested from Lucknow and brought to Noida.Additionally Learn – UP Information: Bus changed into a ball of fireside in Rae Bareli, burnt to ashes, other folks stored staring at the spectacle, 15 passengers had been burnt

Director of TET query paper printing company arrested

Previous, UP STF had arrested Rai Anoop Prasad, the director of the query paper printing company, from Delhi. Sanjay Upadhyay had issued a piece order to this company to print the query paper, and then Sanjay Upadhyay used to be suspended. UP Police's ADG Regulation and Order Prashant Kumar instructed that once preliminary interrogation, Sanjay Upadhyay has been arrested.

TET examination used to be canceled on Sunday

Allow us to tell that on November 28, right through the exam of UP Instructor Eligibility Check 2021, the inside track of query paper leak used to be won in Mathura, Bulandshahr and Ghaziabad, and then the federal government had canceled the exam in a rush. On behalf of the Yogi govt of UP, the duty of investigating this topic has been entrusted to the STF. On the identical time, the training division is getting ready to habits the exam this month.

On the identical time, after the incident of paper leak, CM Yogi Adityanath had given directions to take strict motion. CM had mentioned that whoever is located accountable within the case, motion shall be taken towards them below Rasuka and their assets can be confiscated.