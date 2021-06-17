UP: The ‘boyfriend’ of the bride fired ‘to forestall the wedding’, as a substitute of the groom, the cousin misplaced his lifestyles

UP (Uttar Pradesh) In I, a lover of the bride opened hearth right through the marriage, however as a substitute of the groom, the bride’s cousin was once shot and died. When the procession from Delhi was once being welcomed. Then the accused formative years within the love of the bride (Jilted lover ) Reached the marriage venue and opened hearth concentrated on the groom. However the bride’s cousin engaged in arranging the reception of the procession, bullet hits the bride’s relations and after being injured when she was once being taken to the health center for remedy, she died at the method. (dies) gave. Additionally Learn – UP: Compounder did shameful act with subconscious woman who got here for remedy in personal health center

This sensational incident is of Saraikher Kha village of Pratapgarh on Tuesday night time. Pratapgarh police on Wednesday arrested the primary accused Vivek Singh, who opened hearth at the rate of killing the bride's cousin Prem Singh (38).

After the arrest, the accused Vivek confessed that he was once in love with the bride and to forestall the wedding, he had opened hearth concentrated on the groom. On the other hand, he overlooked the objective and the bullet hit Prem, who died on how to the health center. The police have additionally arrested the companion of the primary accused who was once with him on the time of the incident.

Atul Anjan Tripathi, Deputy SP of Raniganj Police mentioned that Nigam Singh’s daughter was once to be married in Saraikher Kha village on Tuesday night time. The groom’s birthday celebration had come from Delhi. When the reception was once happening and the bride’s cousin was once busy with love preparations, the accused Vivek Singh, who claimed to be in love with the bride, reached the venue and opened hearth concentrated on the groom. On the other hand, the bullet hit Prem and he was once critically injured. The circle of relatives took him to the district health center the place docs declared him introduced lifeless.

The DSP mentioned, “To begin with, the police suspected that it was once a case of celebratory firing, however detailed investigation and interrogation of the accused published his purpose.” An FIR has been registered in opposition to Vivek Singh and his spouse Firoz Alam at Raniganj police station underneath segment 302 of IPC. Each had been arrested.

The DSP mentioned that Vivek was once threatening the lady and her circle of relatives that she would face dire penalties in the event that they dared to mend her marriage with anyone else. The bride’s father advised the police that the accused had made a number of makes an attempt to forestall the wedding of his daughter.