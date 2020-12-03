UP: The pressure on the girl was for conversion, the arrested accused reached behind bars

Bareilly: A case has been registered against a young man for harassing marriage and pressurizing them to get married amid the ordinance brought against the much-loved Love Jihad of Uttar Pradesh. This is the first arrest under this law recently passed in the state. After the arrest, the accused Owais was produced by the police in Bahedi sessions court, from where the court ordered him to be sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Also Read – Shiv Sena questions UP CM Yogi in Mumbai about the plans of Bollywood and Film City

A young woman living in village Sharif Nagar of Deorania police station in Bareilly district alleged that Owais had been harassing her for three years and forced conversion for marriage. Also Read – Many celebrities of Bollywood will meet UP CM Yogi in Mumbai today, Akshay Kumar met yesterday

The girl’s family married her elsewhere in June 2020, as Owais often threatened to reach her father Tikaram’s house. Last Saturday too, he threatened to kill Tikaram with a gun and after which he filed a case against Owais. On this, the Bareilly District Police has arrested the young man Owais, accused of pressurizing conversion for marriage. Also Read – Love for Hindu girl, Muslim youth changed religion for marriage, then it happened …

Bareilly police DIG Rajesh Kumar Pandey said on Wednesday, “Bahedi police of the district arrested a youth named Owais from Ritchha railway gate on Wednesday. He said that the police have registered a case against the youth under the ‘Law against Religion Transformation Prohibition Ordinance, 2020’.

“After his arrest, Owais was produced by the police in the Bahedi Sessions court from where he was remanded to 14 days judicial custody,” DIG Pandey said.

Senior Superintendent of Police in-charge of Bareilly Sansar Singh said on Thursday, “A young woman living in village Sharif Nagar of Deorania, Thana in the district, alleged that Owais had been harassing her for three years and forced conversion for marriage. . ” Singh said that the girl’s family got her married somewhere else in June 2020, as Owais often threatened to reach her father Tikaram’s house. Last Saturday too, he threatened to kill Tikaram with a gun and after which he filed a case against Owais.