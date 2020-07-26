UP: The ruling leader was running a sex racket in closed hotels in Agra, bringing girls from Delhi-Kolkata

Agra: The Agra Police has busted a sex racket running in a guest house and hotel in Sikandra, a local leader. According to the police, Additional Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit has filed an FIR in the matter. The police arrested 12 people, including three Kolkata women, in a raid on the leader’s farmhouse. A case was registered against them under the Immoral Trade (Prevention) Act, 1956 and Arms Act, 1959. The police also recovered some cash and indigenous weapons during the raid. Also Read – UP: STF rescues kidnapped child in Gonda for 4 crores, woman also among arrested miscreants

However, the leader alleged that he was being implicated in a false case. Agra Superintendent of Police (City) Rohan Botre said, “During the investigation into the case of an alleged robbery attempt, our team got input of a sex racket being run in hotels and a farmhouse. The sex racket was busted in a raid led by ASP Saurabh Dixit. ” Also Read – Encounter in UP: STF kills prize criminal Tinku Kapala for one lakh rupees

He said, “A total of 17 people have been booked in this case. A leader and some hotel owners and managers are absconding. But, he will be arrested soon. These people used to bring girls from Delhi, Kolkata and other places and run sex rackets in their business premises. ” Also Read – Kidnapping and Murder Case of Lab Technician: 4 Police Officers Suspended including Additional Superintendent of Police