UP: The soldier killed himself after shooting the assistant sub-inspector

Badaun: An angry soldier, who was not discharged at Ujhani Kotwali in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, shot the ASI first and then shot himself as well. In a hurry, both the injured policemen were taken to the district hospital from where they were referred to Bareilly. On receipt of information, heavy police force including DM-SP reached the spot. The police is investigating Also Read – UP: Police claim – there was a conspiracy regarding the ruckus in the police post of Ballia district, FIR was registered against 102 people

Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said that constable Lalit shot Daroga in connection with the holiday in Ujhani Kotwali of Badaun district. After this he shot in his arm. Both have been admitted to Mission Hospital Bareilly. The matter is under investigation. Also Read – Video: Uproar over beating of youth in police custody, 6 policemen including ASP and many injured

Actually, the soldier was seeking 10 days ‘leave and the inspector gave 3 days’ leave. The police department has the right to give leave of only 3 days in the hands of the inspector. To give more leave one has to go to CO, Additional SP or SSP. The condition of the inspector remains critical. At the same time, the soldier is out of danger. Also Read – UP: If BJP’s MLA is announced, I will give it if I do not build roads in the area

The DM said that there was a ruckus in the police station over the holiday, after which the soldier shot the inspector first, and then shot himself as well. Orders have been ordered to investigate the matter.