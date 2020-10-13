UP: The woman set herself on fire in front of the assembly, the reason came out, know

Uttar Pradesh Crime: A woman suddenly arrived in front of the BJP office in Uttar Pradesh’s capital Lucknow on Tuesday afternoon and set herself on fire by pouring kerosene on her. Seeing this, there was a stir. People started running here and there, but the policemen present there extinguished the fire, but by then the woman had burnt to a great extent. Seeing his critical condition, he has been admitted to the civil hospital. Also Read – Clever buffalo, made police work easier, know the whole matter

According to DCP Central Somen Verma, preliminary inquiry is being done in this regard. He told that the woman is a resident of Maharajganj, about which other information is also being collected.

According to information received from the people, the woman was first married to Akhilesh Tiwari (35), living in Maharajganj, after which she got divorced from the woman after her estrangement. After this, the woman converted and married a young man named Asif, after marriage, Asif went to Saudi Arabia.

The woman alleges that after her husband went abroad, Asif's family continued to harass her, so that she tried to commit self-immolation. He says that he had complained to the police at the Maharajganj police station, but no hearing was held. For justice, she wanted to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, but disappointed that she did not meet, the woman attempted self-immolation. He has been admitted to the civil hospital, where his condition is critical.