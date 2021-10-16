UP: Those that worshiped Asaram in prison in rape case have been sued, BJP chief complained

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Those that worship Asaram, who’s in prison on fees of rape, are in bother. A case has been registered towards the worshippers. This motion has been taken after the grievance of the BJP chief. After this, the police closed this system and registered a case towards 5 other people.Additionally Learn – The spa man raped a 9-month-old pregnant lady who went for stomach therapeutic massage, stated – for the primary time somebody did any such therapeutic massage

Town Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar stated that the fans have been acting the aarti of Asaram after worshiping Asaram on Friday night within the the town of Thana Kant at the instance of Dussehra, in the meantime BJP chief Santosh Dixit, who reached there once you have knowledge, requested to prevent this system. . He informed that even after this, when the fans didn't agree, they knowledgeable the police, and then the police reached and stopped this system and registered a case towards the principle organizers Rajkumar, Rakesh, Sunil, Chandan Das and Daksha Muni but even so some unknown fans. .

Kumar stated that segment 144 is in power in view of fairs within the district, in any such scenario it can be crucial to take permission from the management sooner than organizing any match and the fans of Asaram have been organizing with out permission. On August 15, 2013, a lady from Shahjahanpur was once raped via Asaram within the ashram positioned in Jodhpur, this woman was once finding out in Asaram's ashram. After the incident, Asaram was once arrested and despatched to prison.