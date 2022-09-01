Up to 17 video games arrive at PS Plus Extra and Premium in September, with Ubisoft and Deathloop of stars

The classic part of the PlayStation consoles will also add several new features in the coming weeks.

Although we only expected the news of PS Plus Essential, from PlayStation they have also taken advantage of this afternoon to present which video games will reach PS Plus Extra and Premium during the month of September, highlighting several weight launches. Among them we find a release from a team owned by Microsoft, as well as several proposals developed in recent years by Ubisoft.

Thus, we have Deathloop, a new generation shooter created by the authors of Dishonored where two rival assassins are trapped in a time loop on a mysterious island. Released exclusively for PlayStation in a deal signed shortly before Bethesda’s sale to Microsoft, it hit stores just a year agoan indication of how long it will take other exclusives to land on the service?

The other protagonist is a company, Ubisoft, which comes to PS Plus in September with several proposals that deserve, at least, to take a look. We can stay with Assassin’s Creed Origins, where we can learn about the origin of the Assassins in Ancient Egypt, as well as Watch Dogs 2, for those who want proposals for a more modern setting. Finally, there is also Rayman Legends.

All these titles, and others that you can list in full below, will be available on PS Plus and PS Plus Premium from September 20. In addition, users of the highest level of PlayStation Plus will also have six classics, being a good month for those who want to enjoy the Sly Cooper saga. There’s also mention of a Siphon Filter 2, hint of a new title to come?

What’s New in PS Plus Extra & Premium Deathloop | PS5



Assassin’s Creed Origins | PS4



Watch Dogs 2 | PS4



Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 | PS4



Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition | PS4



Chicory: A Colorful Tale | PS4



Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 | PS4, PS5



Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX | PS4, PS5



Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show | PS4



Rayman Legends | PS4



Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition | PS4

classics [Exclusivos de Premium] Syphon Filter 2 | PS1



The Sly Collection | PS3



Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time | PS3



Bentley’s Hackpack | PS3



Toy Story 3 | PSP



Kingdom of Paradise | PSP

Más sobre: PS Plus Extra, PS Plus Premium, PlayStation Plus y PlayStation.