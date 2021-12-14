up to 400 free channels on your TV

Back in October of the not-so-distant but infamously memorable 2020, a new live Internet TV service landed in Spain. His name, Pluto TV, and his proposal, one that would be imitated multiple times in the following months to be well established in 2021: free linear television online supported by advertising.

During this year we have seen the birth of platforms such as Rlaxx, the arrival of Tivify Free, the new free channels from Rakuten, or the small evolution of Plex TV. For its part, Pluto TV will close 2021 with the promised 100 free channels, and this multiplication of offers means that we can currently have more than 400 free channels on our televisions, of which a large number are exclusive channels.

Live TV is more alive than ever





It is only evolving. With the revolution of streaming platforms led by Netflix, many came to think that the days of live television were numbered, but nothing could be further from the truth. Simply the formats and the offer are transforming.

The avalanche generated by Pluto TV is not a coincidence, that of watching television on the Internet live seems to be quite popular with the Spanish. In fact, the most recent study by Integral Ad Science on consumer preferences for Connected TV, reveals that eight out of ten Spanish users watch some type of streaming video content with advertising.

Many people prefer to watch live TV on the Internet because there are fewer and shorter commercials

Not only that, but one of the great reasons why most of the users surveyed prefer to watch TV over the Internet is precisely because of the advertising experience: the ads are fewer, shorter and not repeated as much compared to traditional television. According to the IAS study, up to 32% of users sit down to see advertisements.

And it is that when it comes to consuming content, there seems to be room for everything. Having options such as Netflix or Prime Video of content on demand with series that are released in full per season, or more traditional weekly premiere models such as those we see on services such as Disney +, HBO Max, or Apple TV +, coexist and maintain the attention of users if the material likes.

… and even football came to Twitch





We can’t talk about the streaming and live TV revolution without talking about something like Twitch. The platform is one that has been growing consistently impressively in recent years. If in December 2020 it seemed incredible to us how Ibai’s end of the year chimes brought together more than half a million viewers , what would come next would have no name.

In January, The Grefg broke all Twitch records with 2.4 million simultaneous viewers by presenting your own Fortnite skin. These are figures that can be compared very well from you to you with those of traditional television at times of large audience, and we are not even talking about the largest Spanish streamer on the platform.

That position is probably owned by Ibai Llanos, who has starred in 2021, a revolution in sports information. In April, for the first time in history, a football game completely free from Twitch on the popular commentator’s channel.





In August the comparison rose even more in level, when Ibai competed directly with Telecinco broadcasting Messi’s debut with PSG. The result was a resounding success on Twitch, Ibai interviewed the highest paid athlete in the world and saw more than 317 thousand people live. Only the BBC and CNN could boast of having also spoken with Messi that day.

TV audiences are going down and Twitch’s are going up. Of course, traditional television still has many viewers, and although the change is present, the coexistence will be long, but not static or boring. On the Internet, formats are transformed and evolve creating new ways of attracting users, audiences are also different than a few years ago, and this trend of new offers is just another example of this.