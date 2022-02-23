Up to 5 free games come to Stadia Pro in March: lots of horror, action and monsters

Google’s subscription service renews its incentives with Darksiders Genesis as the highlight.

A total of five games reach Stadia Pro this coming March, standing out among the new high Darksiders Genesis. The Google service thus renews its incentives, inviting players to enjoy the benefits of streaming with proposals for all audiences with a lot of indie prominence. They will all be available from March 1 for subscribers.

Aside from Darksiders Genesis, subscribers can jump into Adam Wolfest, an adventure where wander the haunting streets of San Francisco, in which crime and paranormal events intertwine in dark corners. With a little more action, but without giving up terror, it also comes to Stadia Pro Darkwood. Now off topic we have Race With Ryan and his races for the whole family. Finally, Dawn of the Monsters proposes a beat’em up with giant monsters and cataclysmic battles in completely destructible cities.

As for Darksiders Genesis, if you want to know more about this fast-paced action-adventure video game, you can read the Darksiders Genesis review.

Google takes advantage of the publication to invite players to try Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla for free also on Stadia, while still receiving support from third-party companies. In this sense, you are invited to fight against an alien threat in Phoenix Point, from the author of XCOM, which arrives on the streaming game service on March 1.

