Up to 5 free PC games in GOG’s summer sales, with discounts on thousands of video games

The PC store invites us to have a really bad time with Sanitarium, a veteran psychological horror adventure.

We love free games, and even more so if they happen when we can dedicate the most time to them: during the summer holidays. From GOG they know it and announce that during your summer offerswhich have just started, there will be up to five gifts in store. We already know the first of them, and it is ideal for all those who are passionate about terror: Sanitarium, a psychological horror adventure launched more than 20 years ago.

We talked about Sanitarium a couple of years ago in 3DJuegos, when it was included in a special of 12 disturbing horror games that go beyond fear and fright, and presents “such an incredibly good and exciting story that could easily drive a sane person crazy“, taking the player to visit up to five worlds, each one more surreal and twisted, full of puzzles and mysteries to solve.

There are 24 hours to claim a copy of the video game through the trade of CD Projekt RED. After this time, it is expected that there will be a new adventure to download, although at the moment no more specific details about the gift have been offered. From 3DJuegos, as always, we will be attentive to bring you any free game up to the minute, either through this store or through Steam or the Epic Games Store.

Beyond these gifts for users of the parents’ bazaar of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, GOG presents from June 6 to 26 Summer Sales where players can rediscover classics, check what great stories are told by today’s games and, ultimately, delve into the history of this hobby. “This summer we bring memories to awaken our inner child and share this passion with others, regardless of age,” they say from the store on his blog.

And from there we are invited to a section where an offer of 75% in Alien Isolation begins to stand out, for those looking for a space horror video game. The discounts are divided by era, finding discounts on proposals launched in the 80s, 90s, 2000s, 2010s and today. So don’t think too much about it and start taking a look, because there are hundreds of titles with their price reduced.

