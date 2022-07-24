Up to 8 games to download for free this weekend on PC and consoles, with a quadruple ration of war shooter

Those who are passionate about action in times of war have four proposals set in different eras.

The heat wave does not give respite one more weekend in a good part of the Spanish geography, but that does not take away from us one iota of wanting to have a good time at home in the company of great friends: video games. This time we have a very rich catalog of proposals, especially if you like shooters. And there are up to five titles to discover, four of them war-themed. We review them.

Type: Download it and keep it forever!

With the Epic Games Store we have until next Thursday the opportunity to get Tannenberg, a shooter set in the First World War from the creators of Verdun but, unlike this title, its action takes place on the Eastern Front, guaranteeing colossal battles between the both sides.

Type: Limited Time Trial

From the First to the Second World War. Hell Let Loose is updated these days, and the team responsible for it celebrates it with a free-to-play weekend where players can easily learn what makes this shooter of great proportions interesting, countless types of units and elements of strategy.

Type: Limited Time Trial

This special week passed a few months ago, and now it returns proposing to players to discover one of the great motor sports in the United States, a faithful representation of what it feels like to drive one of these incredible machines. NASCAR 21 also arrives with all the drivers, circuits and teams in the championship.

Type: Limited Time Trial

The most loved farm simulator on the market. With the Free Play Days we can also play Farming Simulator 22 this weekend and start creating our own farms, harvest all kinds of crops, take care of animals and, above all, have a lot of fun with the challenge proposed by Giants Software .

Type: Limited Time Trial

Invite your friends and family to equip and deploy during Call of Duty: Vanguard’s one-week free access period. The Activision and Sledgehammer Games shooter closes this weekend full of war action titles with up to seven days of open testing with all its modes and multiplayer maps.

Type: Limited Time Trial

And another war shooter! Through Steam we have the opportunity to discover Insurgency: Sandstorm, a tactical team FPS based on lethal combat in small spaces and objective-focused multiplayer where you can experience the intensity of modern combat. Released in 2018, it has managed to make a place for itself.

Type: Limited Time Trial

Well, it’s also a shooting video game, but in this case we abandon war conflicts to get fully into a fight for survival in a zombie apocalypse. It is rare that in more than 10 years there is someone who has not given it an opportunity, but if so, here is a golden opportunity.

Type: Limited Time Trial

We end this special with Rubber Bandits. It is a party video game to enjoy with friends, next to the air conditioning, at home this weekend. It also has online multiplayer, and it exactly proposes the user to participate in a wild fighting game where they steal, crush and loot as much as they want.

free games for everyone

Prime Gaming, Xbox GamePass, PS Plus

And the list of games to take advantage of the weekend does not end here, since we have the option of exploring the new free games for subscribers in services such as PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, Stadia Pro, Prime Gaming or Game Pass.

