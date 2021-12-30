Up to now 961 circumstances of Omicron within the nation, one 1/3 were cured, the federal government will ship SMS to the aged to get the dose.

Omicron , Omicron Circumstances, Variant, Coronavirus in India : Corona virus amidst expanding an infection within the nation (coronavirus) Okay variants (coronavirus variant ) omicron (Omicron) The whole collection of circumstances reached 961 on Thursday, wherein one-third of the inflamed other folks were cured. On this means, now the collection of lively sufferers of Omicron is 641. Nowadays on Thursday, Joint Secretary, Union Well being Ministry, Lav Agarwal stated, there are 961 circumstances of corona virus in India, out of which 320 sufferers were cured. The Union Well being Ministry will ship SMS to the eligible aged inhabitants to remind them to take the precautionary dose beginning January 10.Additionally Learn – SA vs IND, 1st Take a look at: India has created historical past, even Pakistan may just no longer do that in Centurion

In regards to the circumstances of corona an infection within the nation, the Secretary of the Union Well being Ministry stated, on a median, greater than 8,000 circumstances in step with day had been registered in India closing week. The total case positivity fee is 0.92%. Since December 26, 10,000 circumstances are being reported day-to-day within the nation.

The Union Well being Ministry respectable stated, about 90% of the grownup inhabitants in India has been vaccinated towards COVID-19 within the first dose. The Union Well being Ministry will ship SMS to the eligible aged inhabitants to remind them to take the precautionary dose beginning January 10.

Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Well being Ministry stated, weekly positivity charges of greater than 10% are being famous in 8 districts together with 6 districts of Mizoram, one district of Arunachal Pradesh, Kolkata in West Bengal. The weekly case positivity fee is between 5-10% in 14 districts.