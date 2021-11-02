UP: Truck collides with tea store, 6 killed, 4 injured, other folks blocked

Ghazipur, UP, Ghazipur-Ballia Highway, Uttar Pradesh, Highway Coincidence: A horrific street twist of fate came about in Ghazipur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning. A rushing truck hit the tea store, because of which many of us sitting there were given hit via the truck, because of which 6 other folks died and four other folks had been injured. Expressing deep grief over the twist of fate, CM Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the households of the deceased and ordered them to lend a hand.Additionally Learn – Noida: 3 ex-servicemen a number of the 10 arrested gang contributors for copying within the recruitment exam in Haryana Police

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, in deep mourning, has declared a monetary lend a hand of Rs. 2 lakhs every to the relations of the 6 deceased and most reinforce to the injured & affected. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 2, 2021

This twist of fate took place on Tuesday morning on Ghazipur-Ballia street in Ahiroli village of Bhavarkol house below Ghazipur district. The Ghazipur-Ballia street truck hit a tea stall in Ahiroli village. This morning 6 other folks died and four others had been injured. The injured were admitted to health center. Additionally Learn – Samajwadi Birthday party leader when compared Jinnah to Sardar Patel the day prior to this, that is shameful, Talibani mentality: CM Yogi

DM SP Singh stated, DM SP Singh says that when the twist of fate, the local community blocked the street, which was once later opened via the top officers at the Ghazipur-Ballia street.

