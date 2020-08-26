UP: Two girls brutally murdered in 10 days, one is slit after rape, one has tongue

Uttar Pradesh: A case of brutal murder has come to light after the rape of a 17-year-old girl in a village in Lakhimpur Kheri district. The cut body of a teenager was found lying in a dry pond. The police have confirmed the murder after the rape. Explain that this is the second case of rape and murder of two girls in this district in the last 10 days. Also Read – Mad doctor in love killed his girlfriend with a knife, said – did not agree …

Police have investigated the incident of murder, saying that the girl has been killed with a sharp weapon. Bruises have been found on the neck. The teenager's body was found near a dried-out pond about 200 meters from her village.

SP Satendra Kumar has said that "Rape has been confirmed in the post-mortem report and we are now making every effort to identify and arrest the accused." We hope to get success in this soon. "

According to the girl’s family, she left home on Monday to fill the scholarship form, after a long time when she did not return, the family informed the police.

His uncle told that “how do I tell whom to suspect.” She went around 8.30 am on Monday, we do not suspect anything. ”

Let me tell you that earlier on August 15, a 13-year-old girl was raped and she was also brutally killed. His body was found in a sugarcane field. After this incident, two people of his village have been arrested.

Her father alleged that his daughter was strangled to death. His eyes were torn and his tongue was also cut.

However, the police did not say in the post-mortem report of the incident, which was released a day later, that his eyes were torn and his tongue was cut off. Police said rape and strangulation were mentioned in the autopsy.