UP Unlock 4 Guidelines: UP Government will release today guidelines for the last phase of unlock, these can be changes

UP Unlock 4 Guidelines: Guidelines have been issued on Saturday for the fourth and final phase of unlock, starting from September 1, by the central government. In this guideline, the Central Government has given many major avenues including relaxation in lockdown, re-operation of metro train and permission for social works. Now today the Uttar Pradesh government will release the Unlock 4.0 Guideline for the state. Now most of the things are dependent on the state governments, how they follow the order of the center and unlock the state by defending the corona.

It is believed that the new guidelines regarding the unlock of the UP government will be very similar to the central government, but now it will not be possible for the government to put a lockdown on anywhere in the state, because the central government has said that the local detention To get permission from the center first. It can be guessed that the public can now get relief from the lockdown.

Explain that the state government has so far imposed a weekend lockdown in the entire state in view of the outbreak of Corona virus, but now the government will have to seek the permission of the Center to impose lockdown from September 1 onwards.

In UP government guidelines, most people will keep an eye on school college rules. Although the central government has ordered the closure of all the educational centers, including the school college, till September 30, but the students of classes nine to 12 have also directed to go to school on their own, now it will have to be seen how the UP government It applies.

It is believed that in this guideline, some major instructions may be issued for religious places and tourist places. The government can remove the ban now imposed for coming from within the state and from other states. That is, now no e-permit will be required.