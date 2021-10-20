UP: Uproar over the custodial demise of a sweeper within the robbery of 25 lakhs, Priyanka Gandhi going to Agra in custody

UP NEWS UPADTE: A sweeper used to be arrested the previous day in Agra, Uttar Pradesh for the robbery of Rs 25 lakh from a police station on October 17. He had died all over interrogation in police custody the previous day. Allow us to tell that Arun, who labored as a sweeper there, used to be being interrogated for the robbery of Rs 25 lakh from the Malkhana of Jagdishpura police station in Agra, however after this the subject were given heated in police custody. Congress normal secretary Priyanka Jab from Lucknow to Agra

When she used to be going to the home of the deceased, the police stopped her convoy at the approach and took her into custody.Additionally Learn – Kushinagar World Airport inaugurated as of late, vital issues associated with ninth airport of UP

There may be anger some of the native folks after the demise of an accused sanitation employee in police custody in reference to the robbery of Rs 25 lakh from a malkhana in Agra on October 17. Individuals are not easy that the circle of relatives of the deceased must be given a reimbursement of one crore and a central authority task. Additionally Learn – Makes an attempt to divert massive quantity from NRI’s account, 12 folks together with 3 HDFC financial institution workers arrested

After the scoop of the demise in police custody of the sweeper, on Wednesday, when Congress Normal Secretary Priyanka Gandhi used to be going from Lucknow to Agra to the home of the deceased, the police stopped her convoy at the approach. Congress Normal Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who used to be on her method to meet her members of the family, used to be stopped through the police at the Lucknow-Agra Limited-access highway on Wednesday, after the accused of stealing money from a malkhana of a police station in Agra died in police custody.

Agra DM had asked to forestall the leaders from coming

Police Commissioner D.Okay. Thakur mentioned, the District Justice of the Peace of Agra had made a written request to the Lucknow Police that leaders of political events coming to Agra from the capital must now not be allowed to return there in view of legislation and order. He mentioned, for this reason the Congress Normal Secretary and others accompanying him had been stopped at the Lucknow-Agra Limited-access highway within the Lucknow border. In step with Congress resources, Congress normal secretary Agra used to be on her method to meet an individual named Arun, who has allegedly died in police custody.

The circle of relatives of the deceased has complained, the subject can be investigated

ADG Agra Rajiv Krishna mentioned, our officials are involved together with his circle of relatives. They’re cooperating. Motion can be taken in case of any roughly negligence. The members of the family have lodged a grievance, they think that they had been crushed up through the police, and then he died. FIR has been registered and the subject can be investigated.

SSP claimed to have recovered Rs 15 lakh from the deceased’s area

Agra Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muniraj mentioned as of late that on Tuesday night time, Arun’s area used to be being searched to recuperate the stolen cash, all over which the situation of the accused began deteriorating. He used to be right away taken to the medical institution the place docs declared him introduced lifeless. In reference to this incident, the Further Director Normal of Police (ADG) of Agra Zone has suspended six policemen, together with the station in-charge. Police mentioned that Rs 15 lakh used to be recovered from Arun’s area all over the hunt.

5 policemen had been suspended on the subject of robbery of 25 lakh rupees from the police station in Agra

On October 17, 5 police workforce, together with the station in-charge, had been suspended in reference to the robbery of money value Rs 25 lakh from a police station in Agra. Further Director Normal (ADG), Agra, Rajeev Krishna, in reference to the robbery of Rs 25 lakh in money from the Malkhana of Jagdishpura police station, Agra, in-charge of Jagdishpura police station, Anoop Kumar Tiwari, Sub Inspector Ram Niwas in addition to responsibility at night time. 3 police workforce doing it had been suspended. On this case, SSP Muniraj has been directed to arrest the thief on the earliest and snatch Rs 25 lakh.

24 lakh rupees in money and 5 gold biscuits had been stored within the Malkhana of Jagdishpura police station.

ADG mentioned that a couple of days in the past seven gold biscuits and money had been stolen from the home of railway contractor Premchand, resident of Awas Vikas Colony, Agra.

On this case, on October 13, the police arrested Rohit, a far off relative of Prem Chand, resident of Jaswant Nagar Etawah on fees of robbery, from whom Rs 24 lakh in money and 5 gold biscuits had been seized. This money used to be stored within the Malkhana of Jagdishpura police station. The thieves additionally stole Rs 1 lakh money already stored within the Malkhana of the police station along side the confiscated Rs 24 lakh.