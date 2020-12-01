UP Vidhan Parishad Election: 55.47% turnout in election for 11 seats of UP Legislative Council

UP Vidhan Parishad Election: An average of 55.47 percent voters exercised their franchise in the elections held on Tuesday for 11 seats from the Block Graduate and Block Teacher Area of ​​Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council. According to the Election Commission, the voting lasted from 8 am to 5 pm. The result of this election will be announced on December 3. Also Read – Urmila Mantondkar joins Shiv Sena, has fought Lok Sabha elections from Congress

According to Joint Chief Electoral Officer Ramesh Chandra Rai, the polling held on Tuesday was 41.56 percent in Agra block graduate, 41.10 percent in Allahabad Jhansi section graduate, 36.74 percent in Lucknow section graduate, 42.86 percent in Meerut section graduate, 39.33 percent in Varanasi section graduate. Do not fall

According to Rai, 70 .78 in block teacher constituency Agra, 73 .48 percent in Bareilly-Moradabad section, 73 .94 in Gorakhpur-Faizabad, 58 .99 percent in Lucknow section, 62 .60 in Meerut section and Varanasi block teacher election. The constituency recorded 68.83 percent polling.

It is worth mentioning that in the elections for the 11 seats of the Legislative Council, a total of 199 candidates, including Independents, including Bharatiya Janata Party, Samajwadi Party, Congress and Teachers’ Unions are trying their luck in the fray. In this, 114 candidates are in the fray in five block graduate constituencies and 85 candidates in six block teacher constituencies.

