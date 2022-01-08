UP Vidhansabha Chunav 2022: After the announcement of the election, Akhilesh Yadav made this call for, which birthday party mentioned what, know

UP Vidhansabha Election 2022: election fee meeting elections (Vidhansabha Chunav 2022) has introduced. After the announcement, the SP has raised the call for of the Election Fee to make regulations for the virtual area. Samajwadi Birthday celebration President Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) Stated that the BJP can be burnt up on March 10 and all of the state used to be looking ahead to at the moment. Along side this, Akhilesh additionally objected to the order of the Election Fee through which it used to be mentioned that there will likely be no rally until January 15. In this factor, Akhilesh mentioned that we welcome the verdict of the Election Fee, however the Election Fee must make regulations for the virtual area, for the reason that ruling birthday party can misuse it.Additionally Learn – UP Election 2022: CM Yogi’s first response after the announcement of the election, on which factor will the election be fought, instructed

BJP state president Swatantradev Singh mentioned that the 2022 elections will likely be for the welfare of the rustic and the deficient. The best way BJP has served the deficient. As soon as once more the folk will give a transparent majority. We will be able to transcend 300.

BSP President Mayawati mentioned that welcome the announcement of the date via the Election Fee of India for the meeting normal elections in 5 states together with UP. The tendency of the ruling birthday party to violate the fashion code of habits via adopting new techniques in each election is changing into fatally not unusual, on which the Election Fee has been requested to pay critical consideration to this election and take fast motion in opposition to it. particular enchantment.

Congress's UP in-charge Priyanka Vadra mentioned that on March 10, there will likely be a victory march for the early life, farmers, girls, employees, investors and not unusual folks of UP. In those elections, the Congress birthday party will struggle for the rights of adlescent, farmers, girls, employees, investors and not unusual folks. Congress has reiterated the struggle for the rights of Congress birthday party early life, farmers, girls, employees, investors and not unusual folks in those elections.

It’s to be identified that the Election Fee has introduced the date of elections to the Legislative Meeting in 5 states. Balloting will likely be held in 8 stages in Uttar Pradesh. Leader Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra mentioned that the overall elections for the 18th Legislative Meeting in Uttar Pradesh will likely be held in seven stages. Balloting will likely be held in seven stages for 403 meeting seats in Uttar Pradesh. Polling will likely be held within the state within the first section on February 10, the second one section on February 14, the 3rd section on February 20, the fourth section on February 23, the 5th section on February 27, the 6th section on March 3 and the 7th section on March 7. After this, the counting of votes will happen on March 10.