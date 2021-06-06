UP: Viral video displays SP chief popping out of prison doing away with massive procession, FIR registered towards 200 folks

UP, Etawah, SP, COVID-19, FIR, Viral Video, Uttar Pradesh, Information, इटावा: In Uttar Pradesh (Uttar Pradesh), in lots of leaders related to political events, domination and gear speaks loudly. A an identical video of a pace-setter of the early life wing of SP of UP (SP early life chief Dharmendra Yadav) has long gone viral, through which a pace-setter of the Yuvjan Sabha of Uttar Pradesh’s Samajwadi Birthday party used to be launched after being imprisoned within the Gangster Act. Eliminating all of the procession used to be noticed at the streets. Because of the Kovid epidemic, this chief of the early life wing of SP used to be noticed publicly flouting the principles via doing away with a procession. Additionally Learn – UP: DM of three districts and eight IAS officials transferred, learn complete information

Within the viral video, SP early life chief Dharmendra Yadav, after popping out of prison, used to be noticed main an enormous procession amid the COVID restrictions. The group had accumulated in conjunction with Dharmendra Yadav, president of Auraiya unit of Samajwadi Birthday party Yuvjan Sabha. He used to be in prison in a gangster act case. On getting details about the incident, a case has been registered towards Yadav and about 200 others at Civil Traces police station beneath related sections. Additionally Learn – COVID-19 Updates: Lowest new circumstances of corona in 2 months within the nation, 3,380 deaths in 24 hours

Etawah | In viral video, SP early life chief Dharmendra Yadav, upon getting out of prison, used to be noticed main massive procession amid COVID restrictions. Additionally Learn – Comic Viral Video: The person used to be creating a video whilst status at the center of the street, the bus hit a horrible collision from in the back of, this took place He used to be launched the day before today. FIR has been registered towards 200 folks beneath related sections of IPC: SSP Brijesh Kumar Singh %.twitter.com/e1mcM37rvN — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2021

A case has been registered towards Dharmendra Yadav, president of Samajwadi Birthday party Yuvjan Sabha’s Auraiya unit, and 200 others beneath the Crisis Control Act. They’re accused of violating the Kovid protocol and doing away with a procession.

Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police Brajesh Kumar Singh stated that Dharmendra Yadav, who used to be launched from the district prison right here on Saturday, violated the Kovid protocol via becoming a member of a procession at the Etawah-Auraiya freeway in conjunction with a number of cars.

Etawah SSP stated that within the viral video, SP early life chief Dharmendra Yadav, after popping out of prison, used to be noticed main an enormous procession amid the COVID restrictions. He used to be launched the day before today. An FIR has been registered towards 200 folks beneath related sections of the IPC.

The SSP stated {that a} crowd had additionally accumulated with Yadav and on getting details about the incident, a case has been registered towards Yadav and about 200 others on the Civil Traces police station beneath related sections. Yadav used to be imprisoned in a gangster act case.