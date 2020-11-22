UP Wedding Program New Guidelines: Big decision of UP government, number of guests will be limited in marriage, now this number of people will be able to

UP Wedding Program New Guidelines: In view of the increase in Kovid cases, Yogi Adityanath Sarkar (Yogi Government) of Uttar Pradesh has decided to re-introduce the limit of 100 guests (Wedding Guest Guidelines) at weddings (Coronavirus wedding Guidelines) and other social functions. The state government had on October 15 allowed 200 guests to attend weddings and other ceremonies with appropriate security protocols, but Kovid’s cases have increased again after the recent festive season, in view of which the state government Strive to control matters. Also Read – 24 kg tumor removed from patient’s stomach after complicated operation in AMU’s JN Medical College

According to the government spokesperson, on Saturday night, the Chief Minister asked all the District Magistrates to ensure the entry limit of 100 guests for marriage and other functions. The state home department will issue a formal order in this regard on Sunday.

The District Magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has already issued an order in this regard. At the same time, the state government has started a random test on the UP-Delhi border in view of the increasing cases in Delhi. The Chief Minister has directed the officials to do tracing, test and treatment to check its spread to control the Kovid.

In UP, the graph of corona virus has come down but in the last few days, there has been a sharp increase in the cases of corona in many cities of the state. Recently, the court rebuked the number of guests at the wedding. The court had asked the Delhi government that the risk of pollution and infection of corona in winter was high, but then why did the government allow crowds to participate in big events like marriage and marriage.

Recently, Corona has been severely wreaked havoc in Delhi. In view of this, the Yogi government has already decided to limit the number of guests for the wedding-like program in the state as a precaution.